GREAT EASTERN RUN: It was wizzo Rizzo for four years running

Giovanni Rizzo of Nene Valley Harriers is the best-known local winner of the Great Eastern Run with four successive victories from 1989 to 1992.

And he could well have made it a famous five had it not been for an achilles injury suffered in 1993.

Other local winners were former Commonwealth and European marathon champion Ian Thompson (he was living in Bourne at the time), Stamford’s Laurie Reilly, Nene Valley Harrier Tony Green, Holbeach Athletic Club’s Mike Exton, and RAF Wittering fireman Kevin Best.

Ramsey mum Teresa Dyer twice won the women’s race, in 1993 and 1994, as did fellow British international Gillian Castka from Oundle.

Nene Valley Harrier Tina Lazenby was an easy winner in 1988.

Karen Fulgum, an American based in Huntingdon, was another local winner, winning the race in 1984 and 1985.

GREAT EASTERN RUN PAST WINNERS

Men

1982 John Offord

1983 Mike Exton

1984 Keith Best

1985 Ian Thompson

1986 Laurie Reilly

1987 Angus Kindley & Tony Green

1988 Gary Spring

1989 Giovanni Rizzo

1990 Giovanni Rizzo

1991 Giovanni Rizzo

1992 Giovanni Rizzo

1993 Wayne Buxton

1994 Daniel Shungea

1995 Steve Brace

2006 John Mutai

2007 Raymond Tonui & John Mutai

2008 William Chebon

2009 Neil Addison

2010 Edwin Kipyego

2011 Edwin Kiptoo

2012 Luka Rotich

2013 Nicholas Kirui

2014 Jonah Cheshum

2015 Philip Koech

2016 Shadrack Kosir

WOMEN

1982 Celia Hargrave

1983 Celia Hargrave

1984 Karen Fulgum

1985 Karen Fulgum

1986 Annette Bell

1987 Celia Findley

1988 Tina Lazenby

1989 Gillian Castka

1990 Gillian Castka

1991 Annette Bell

1992 Sue Baker

1993 Teresa Dyer

1994 Teresa Dyer

1995 Mandy Ayling

2006 Cathy Mutwa

2007 Jo Wilkinson

2008 Jo Wilkinson

2009 Jo Wilkinson

2010 Edith Cheline

2011 Liz Yelling

2012 Emily Bewott

2013 Purity Kimetto

2014 Perendis Kekapana

2015 Lena Jerotich

2016 Teresiah Omosa