GREAT EASTERN RUN: It was wizzo Rizzo for four years running

Giovanni Rizzo of Nene Valley Harriers is the best-known local winner of the Great Eastern Run with four successive victories from 1989 to 1992.
And he could well have made it a famous five had it not been for an achilles injury suffered in 1993.
Other local winners were former Commonwealth and European marathon champion Ian Thompson (he was living in Bourne at the time), Stamford’s Laurie Reilly, Nene Valley Harrier Tony Green, Holbeach Athletic Club’s Mike Exton, and RAF Wittering fireman Kevin Best.
Ramsey mum Teresa Dyer twice won the women’s race, in 1993 and 1994, as did fellow British international Gillian Castka from Oundle.
Nene Valley Harrier Tina Lazenby was an easy winner in 1988.
Karen Fulgum, an American based in Huntingdon, was another local winner, winning the race in 1984 and 1985.
GREAT EASTERN RUN PAST WINNERS
Men
1982 John Offord
1983 Mike Exton
1984 Keith Best
1985 Ian Thompson
1986 Laurie Reilly
1987 Angus Kindley & Tony Green
1988 Gary Spring
1989 Giovanni Rizzo
1990 Giovanni Rizzo
1991 Giovanni Rizzo
1992 Giovanni Rizzo
1993 Wayne Buxton
1994 Daniel Shungea
1995 Steve Brace
2006 John Mutai
2007 Raymond Tonui & John Mutai
2008 William Chebon
2009 Neil Addison
2010 Edwin Kipyego
2011 Edwin Kiptoo
2012 Luka Rotich
2013 Nicholas Kirui
2014 Jonah Cheshum
2015 Philip Koech
2016 Shadrack Kosir
WOMEN
1982 Celia Hargrave
1983 Celia Hargrave
1984 Karen Fulgum
1985 Karen Fulgum
1986 Annette Bell
1987 Celia Findley
1988 Tina Lazenby
1989 Gillian Castka
1990 Gillian Castka
1991 Annette Bell
1992 Sue Baker
1993 Teresa Dyer
1994 Teresa Dyer
1995 Mandy Ayling
2006 Cathy Mutwa
2007 Jo Wilkinson
2008 Jo Wilkinson
2009 Jo Wilkinson
2010 Edith Cheline
2011 Liz Yelling
2012 Emily Bewott
2013 Purity Kimetto
2014 Perendis Kekapana
2015 Lena Jerotich
2016 Teresiah Omosa
