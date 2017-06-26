GRAND PRIX SERIES: Harriers first and second at Eye

Nene Valley Harriers filled the first two places in the second race in the Peterborough 5k Grand Prix Series at Eye.

Michael Channing was first over the line in 16:30 closely followed by James McCrae in 16:38.

Peterborough AC pair Shaun Walton (16:44) and John Pike (16:47) were third and fourth.

First lady home was once again Grace Mullins of Nene Valley Harriers in 31st place in 18:41.

And completing a good night for Nene Valley, they also had the first two finishers in the 3k junior run in the shape of Samuel Oakley and Matthew Dowling.

Eye 5k Series (Top 30)

Pos Time No. First Name Surname Club Sex Category

1 16:30 166 Michael Channing Nene Valley Harriers M S

2 16:38 130 James McCrae Nene Valley Harriers M U20

3 16:44 274 Shaun Walton Peterborough AC M S

4 16:47 36 John Pike Peterborough AC M V40

5 17:05 252 James Fisher Bushfield Joggers M S

6 17:06 38 Dominic Moszkal Bourne Town Harriers M S

7 17:09 136 Kirk Brawn Peterborough AC M V40

8 17:23 160 Martin Jennings Fenland Running Club M V45

9 17:36 209 Martin Gichuhi Bushfield Joggers M S

10 17:40 120 James Skinner Stamford Striders M V40

11 17:42 117 Jim Morris Stamford Striders M V50

12 17:44 79 Adam Swallow BTH M S

13 17:51 77 Simon Fell Stamford Striders M V40

14 17:53 106 Jeff Lucas Werrington Joggers M V40

15 17:56 126 Aaron Hunt Nene Valley Harriers M U17

16 17:57 129 Steve Hall Peterborough AC M V45

17 17:58 303 Paul Makowski Royston Runners M V40

18 17:59 34 David Neal Nene Valley Harriers M V50

19 18:02 188 Nicholas Stone Unattached M S

20 18:06 118 Mark Popple Stamford Striders M S

21 18:07 181 Darren Matthews Hunts AC M S

22 18:18 2 Mike Chapman Nene Valley Harriers M S

23 18:20 228 Ian Gallagher Hunts AC M S

24 18:22 277 Callum Dalliday Nene Valley Harriers M U17

25 18:24 180 Rod McKee Hunts AC M V45

26 18:26 301 Dean Reilly Royston Runners M S

27 18:31 236 Russell Tuit BRJ Run + Tri M S

28 18:39 133 Andrew Brett Ramsey Road Runners M S

29 18:39 232 Dan McDonald Werrington Joggers M V40

30 18:40 73 Keelan Duffy BRJ Run + Tri M U17

Eye 3k Series Result (top 30)

Pos. Time No. First Name Surname Club Sex Category

1 10:30 1389 Samuel Oakley Nene Valley Harriers M U13

2 10:46 1379 Matthew Dowling Nene Valley Harriers M S

3 10:52 1397 Max James Bourne Town Harriers M U13

4 11:00 1413 Sid O’Connell Nene Valley Harriers M U13

5 11:18 1362 Molly Peel Bourne Town Harriers F U15

6 11:20 1376 Matthew Church Nene Valley Harriers M U15

7 11:20 1393 James Orrell BRJ Run + Tri M U15

8 11:23 1361 Kai Chilvers Nene Valley Harriers M U13

9 11:29 1372 Lottie Hemmings Nene Valley Harriers F U13

10 11:41 1354 Daniel Lawrence Nene Valley Harriers M S

11 11:42 1378 Amber Park Nene Valley Harriers F U15

12 11:42 1387 Dylan Tomaselli Nene Valley Harriers M U13

13 11:43 1366 Freddie House Nene Valley Harriers M U13

14 11:45 1352 Ellie Loosley BRJ Run + Tri F U13

15 12:03 1365 Ella Robinson Nene Valley Harriers F U15

16 12:04 1403 Jeff Newham BRJ Run + Tri M U13

17 12:09 1390 Louis Moulton Peterborough AC M U13

18 12:18 1367 Jenson Lewis Stamford Striders M U13

19 12:19 1373 Chelsie Bole Unattached F U13

20 12:23 1382 Layton Duffy BRJ Run + Tri M U13

21 12:25 1398 Tallulah Spurdens Bourne Town Harriers F U13

22 12:34 1410 Tom Waterworth Ramsey Road Runners M U13

23 12:35 1392 Ethan Nottle Werrington Joggers M U13

24 12:43 1417 Charles Harrison Bourne Town Harriers M U13

25 12:48 1356 Edward Elkin Werrington Joggers M U13

26 12:52 1364 Angus Bowling Nene Valley Harriers M U13

27 12:52 1388 Jack Haunch Nene Valley Harriers M U13

28 13:06 1420 Kyle Warner Nene Valley Harriers M U13

29 13:08 1383 Gaige Duffy BRJ Run + Tri M U13

30 13:18 1416 Oliver Harrison Bourne Town Harriers M U13