DECATHLON: Bush whacks out a new club record

Dave Bush is an unsung hero for Nene Valley Harriers, rarely missing a track meeting and always showing a willingness to compete in any discipline that is asked of him.

The 23 year-old got his reward at the weekend when he travelled to Kent to compete in a decathlon, and returned home with a new club record.

Bush accumulated 5,249 points, breaking the previous best set by Adam Fidgett 10 years ago by just two points.

The record seemed a long way off after the opening event, 100m run against a strong head wind, but he rallied well and enjoyed a PB of 1:69m in the high jump.

Bush felt he was below par in the 100m, long jump and discus and believes that he can take the club record further.

Sean Reidy has vowed to mount a challenge next summer, while Fidgett will be keen to reclaim his former title as top all-rounder at Nene Valley.