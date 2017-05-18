Capes and Rawlins UK number one hits after great day in Grantham

Local athletes from opposite ends of the age scale hit the headlines at the Lincolnshire County Championships in Grantham over the weekend.

Donovan Capes, grandson of shot putting legend Geoff, was in record-breaking form in the Under 13 age group, while Linda Rawlins starred at Over 45 level.

Linda Rawlins in her GB international days.

Capes captured two gold medals - in the shot and discus - and it was his performance in the latter which gained most plaudits.

The exciting Nene Valley Harriers prospect won it with 29.55m, which not only oblierated the club record but improved his national number one ranking as well as smashing the old championship record of 26.83m.

He won the shot with a throw of 9.90m in the wet and windy conditions and picked up a third award at the end of the meeting when recieving the Best Performance Trophy for his discus throw.

Harriers team manager Ken Maggs said: “Despite the double gold Donovan still went home disappointed he had not thrown over 30m in the discus or 10m in the shot. Such is the calibre of the lad. We can expect great things to come from him.”

Werrington Jogger Rawlins, who represented Great Britain in the javelin under her maiden name of Linda Gray many years ago, was making her first track and field appearance for six years.

She entered eight events and amazingly broke her club Over 45 records in each of them.

And her winning javelin effort of 34.33m was extra special. It took her to number one in the women’s over 45 UK rankings and it smashed the county record by over five metres.

It also earned Rawlins the Margaret Fitzgibbon Trophy for the best javelin throw at the championships by any gender and age. It was the fifth time she had won the trophy having first received it 21 years ago.

Her other club records set were: shot - 6.69m; 800m - 3.41.6; hammer - 16.94m; long jump - 2.86m; 1500m - 7.28.00; discus - 16.06m; 3000m - 15.52.6.

All the veteran women competed together and Rawlins finished the day with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

She said: “I entered with the aim of setting eight club records and to spur me on with this challenge I decided to support the youth homelessness charity, which is my employer Yorkshire Building Society’s chosen charity for this year.

“I decided to donate £5 for every record I broke and it all added up to £50.”

Back to Nene Valley Harriers and the club finished the day with 25 county titles.

Apart from Capes, there were also double victories for sprint pair William Kong and William Hughes, Jasmine Allen, Katie Marsh, Charles Hughes and Roseanna Clark.

Katie Callcut claimed a full set of medals in the long jump, 100m and 200m while Niamh Rushton, who had previously not made a final before, stormed through the wind to take gold in the under 15 girls long jump.

A handful of Peterborough Athletic Club athletes returned with medals. Ronnie Davey (Under 13) and Wendy Perkins (Over 35) led the way with two golds apiece.

Nene Valley Harriers results in Grantham:

Under 13 Girls

100m - 4 Arabella Allen 15.8.

200m - 1 Niamh Rushton 31.7.

800m - 3 Alexa Boole 2.48.0; 4 Niamh Rushton 3.01.3.

70m hurdles - 1 Katie Marsh 12.9.

Long Jump - 1 Katie Marsh 4.30; 7 Niamh Rushton 3.53.

Under 13 Boys

Discus - 1 Donovan Capes 29.55 (PB, CR, CBP).

Shot - 1 Donovan Capes 9.90.

Under 15 Girls

100m - 2 Katie Callcut 13.8.

200m -3 Katie Callcut 29.9.

800m - 8 Ellie Rainbow 2.50.6.

Discus - 1 Roseanna Clark 17.84.

Long Jump - 1 Katie Callcut 4.77.

Shot - 1 Roseanna Clark 9.03.

Under 15 Boys

100m - 1 William Kong 12.5.

200m - 1 William Kong 25.0; 3 Ollie Rushton 29.8. 300m - 5 Ollie Rushton 47.9.

Hammer - 1 Adam Squires 13.57.

Shot - 2 William Kong 9.16; 3 Adam Squires 7.44.

Under 17 Women

100m - 1 Jasmine Allen 13.3.

Discus - 1 Alex Stubley 18.28.

Javelin - 2 Alex Stubley 19.03.

Long Jump - 1 Jasmine Allen 5.29.

Shot - 3 Alex Stubley 7.70.

Under 17 Men

100m - 1 William Hughes 11.6; 2 James Marsh 12.5.

200m - 1 William Hughes 22.9; 2 James Marsh 24.5.

800m - 1 Archie Rainbow 2.04.7; 2 Daniel Lawrance 2.31.7.

1500m - 1 Aaron Hunt 4.13.7; 5 Matthew Dowling 4.52.1.

3,000m - 2 Aaron Hunt 10.07.3.

Javelin - 1 Charles Hughes 28.72.

Shot - 1 Charles Hughes 10.76.

Under 20 Women

100m 3 Bethany Denial 13.9.

Javelin - 3 Bethany Denial 16.19 .

Long Jump - 1 Bethany Denial 5.11.

Under 20 Men

100m - 1 Callum Winchester-Wright 12.1.

Senior Women

200m - 2 Emma Hornsby 28.9.

Long Jump - 1 Emma Hornsby 5.47.

Veteran Women

1500m - 1 Philippa Taylor 5.04.5.

3,000m - 1 Ruth Jones 11.12.6.

Peterborough Athletic Club results in Grantham:

Under 13 Boys

100m - 1 Ronnie Davey 14.8.

75m hurdles - 1 Ronnie Davey 14.49.

Long Jump - 2 Ronnie Davey 4.33.

Under 17 Men

400m - 1 Lewis Davey 50.00.

Senior Men

1500m - 1 Ben Heron 4:19.0.

Over 35 Women

200m - 1 Wendy Perkins 30.9.

400m - 1 Wendy Perkins 67.7.