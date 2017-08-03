All-rounder Reidy leads Nene Valley into the Eastern Vets League finals

Nene Valley Harriers hunted down their prey at the Embankment track on Monday night as their veteran men emerged from a vital Eastern Masters League match as joint winners with Peterborough AC.

It means Nene Valley have qualified for the September finals.

Although several star Harriers were competing in the European Masters Championships in Denmark, Nene Valley were still able to put out a strong team.

Sean Reidy picked up a hatful of points by winning the Over 35 100m, 400m (in 53.5) and the high jump. The talented all-rounder also finished second to PAC’s Neil Torr in the triple jump.

Simon Achurch won the Over 35 javelin and discus for Nene Valley, and the long striding James McDonald finished first in the 2km walk.

Peterborough AC missed out on the finals, but fielded a strong team on Monday. There were wins for Over 60 400m runner Dave Whitehead in a time of 65.8, and Kirk Brawn, who was first scoring athlete in the Over 35 mile with a time of 4:55.6, three seconds behind team- mate, James Sadlier who ran as a non scorer.

Pete Brantom won for Peterborough in the B walk.

The ladies match was an exciting affair with PAC finishing second behind Ryston Runners with Nene Valley just one point further back.

Nene Valley finished joint second with Hunts AC in the final standings, four points ahead of Peterborough AC.

With the top two teams qualifying for the finals, and the results still to be ratified by the league secretary, athletes from both clubs remain on tenterhooks.

Stacey McGivern was the star of the night for PAC winning the Over 35 100m, javelin, discus and triple jump in which she leapt 10.20m. Rebecca Scotcher was first in the high jump while Kay Gibson won the Over 50 discus.

Nene Valley were in top form on the track with Philippa Taylor and Yvonne Scarrott winning their mile races. Scarrott also crossed the line first in the Over 50 400m.

Away from the track Hazel Gearing threw 14.93m to win the Over 50 javelin with Judith Jacobs first in the triple jump in her age group.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes will be on Usain Bolt in the World Championships on Saturday evening, but as the superstar bows out of international athletics a star in the making, Nene Valley’s Charlotte Taylor, will be making her debut at the event.

The Spalding speedster gained her place in the GB team for the 10,000m thanks to a run of 32:11.80 in California earlier this year, and will line up with the world’s leading distance runners including Olympic champion and world record holder Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia.