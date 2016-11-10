Winter League anglers are in for a frosty reception

Sunday’s East Midland Winter League practice match on Cock Bank Drain and Factory Bank fished better than expected with a lot of small fish willing to feed.

The top three anglers all managed to break into double-figure weights, but there were also some very average and some very poor sections .

And with a forecast of more frosts and not much sign of a rise in temperature, it is sure to be much of the same for the crucial round four match this weekend.

Despite the weather and weed, Factory Bank produced three of the top four anglers led by Martin Roper.

The Sensas Mark One angler is in a rich vein of form right now and on Sunday caught small fish steadily all day to finish with 13lb 15oz.

Then came Andrew Kilby with 13lb 6oz followed by Richard Martin on 12lb and Tony Hayden with 9lb 13oz.

GURU/BAG EM BAITS

Many of the area’s top local rods were eagerly anticipating the start of the Guru/Bag EM Baits Winter Series at Decoy Lakes.

Unfortunately, like many still waters, the Beastie Lake on the complex has hit the buffers.

A cold snap and clearing water has seen weights plummet and on Sunday it was as bad as many could remember for a very long time with many not being able to put 10lb to the scales.

Barry Mason, the organiser, has been clever though and it’s more about section wins throughout the series that will determine the winner. So even a low weight could still see anglers getting good section points carried through to the next round.

It was plain sailing for matchwinner Simon Godfrey. He drew peg 10 and fished the pole with pellet and red maggot to finish with 80lb 11oz.

On peg 13 was runner-up Adam Playford, who fished a small feeder for 77lb 14oz, followed by John Whincup, who was on the long pole with maggot for 43lb 11oz.

Section winners were: B. Mason, D. Carlton, K. Wadge and S. Dow.

JVAC

With several of the regular anglers deciding to take a day off, JVAC organisers took full advantage of the offer of two lakes on the Decoy complex, using Elm and Cedar.

Best weight of the day fell to Tony Dawson on the Elm Pool. He put a fine 97lb 1oz net of carp to the scales.

Runner-up was Andy Kelk, who caught late on in the day for 61lb 10oz.

Over on Cedar, where it was tough going, newcomer to the club Andy Knell came out on top with 45lb 6oz followed by Carl White with 39lb 3oz.

OVER 55s

Six Islands at Decoy was the venue for the Over 55s match on Friday and Keith Rayment took the honours with 54lb 5oz fishing a small maggot feeder on peg 22.

Second was Mick King on peg two and third Gus Gausden on peg 25.

A RARE TROUT

There weren’t that many pleasure anglers out at the weekend, but Paul Smith braved the elements and was rewarded with a fine looking trout taken from the River Nene at Orton Locks.

It’s the first I have heard of being taken from the river above Peterborough for some time.