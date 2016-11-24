Those who stayed away from March missed a great day

Anglers who failed to show for the Old Nene Open at March, which was held in conjunction with the East Midland Winter League practice match, missed out on some fine sport.

The weather turned out to be nowhere near as bad as most expected and thanks to match organiser Bob Fitzjohn spending a lot of time clearing extra pegs, a good day’s sport was had by all.

Ian Frith.

Those who drew well at Wigston Bridge caught some fine nets topped by Rob Hubbard with a level 30lb taken from the end peg.

He made the long trip over from Norwich pay off handsomely, catching all day on a short pole line with bread punch.

It was really tight at the top of the leaderboard. Sensas Mark One rod Rob Wright drew the fancied hot pegs at the swimming pool and caught roach and skimmers on bread then pinkie falling just short with 29lb 12oz.

Third place went to Simon Colclough back at Wigstons with 25lb 15oz and there was a string of 20lb plus weights to back up the top three places.

Even more impressive was the amount of fish showing right along the match length. With all the rain we have had in the early part of the week the venue could be even better this weekend with skimmers and tench also likely to show in numbers. I think we can expect some really big weights once again.

GURU/BAG EM BAITS

Round two of the Guru/Bag Em Baits Winter Series run by March rod Barry Mason on the Beastie Lake at Decoy saw those in the hot 20s taking the honours.

Out in front was Jimmy Brooks. While most of the field relied on a pole or feeder he caught nearly all his fish on a waggler and maggot approach for 82lb 7oz from peg 23.

Runner-up was Adam Playford on the next peg. He caught on a method feeder weighing in 49lb 11oz, then came Barry Mason with 46lb 9oz from peg 29, all caught on the long pole with pellet at full depth.

JVAC

Despite the weather the JVAC lads saw some good weights taken from the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes on Sunday.

Topping the list with 72lb 10oz was Ian Frith. He drew peg 18, not the best peg by any stretch of the imagination in recent weeks, so he did exceptionally well.

Most of the day saw him fishing and feeding red maggot tight across to the far side.

Second was Dan Abbot, who fished the pole and maggot for 55lb 4oz, then came Ron Cuthbert with 53lb 13oz.

COCK INN

No big weights came from the Four Island pool on Sunday in the latest round of the Cock Inn Winter Series.

Leading the way with a modest 29lb 10oz was Steve Smith - most of his fish caught late in the day on maggot.

Runner-up was Paul Faulkner, who caught on a small feeder for 25lb 1oz, then came Colin Buckingham with 23lb 11oz.

OVER 55s

Winner of the Decoy Over 55s match on the Willow Pool on Friday was Paul Green on peg 29. He fished red maggot on the pole for 53lb 1oz.

Second from peg five was Stan Dow with 48lb then came Gus Gausden in third place with 44lb 15oz.