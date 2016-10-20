This tiddler was worth £100 to one lucky angler

For those who thought fishing rivers was easy, think again . . . or perhaps have a chat with all those who lined the banks of the River Nene along the North Bank on Sunday in the Peterborough and District AA club match.

Although those taking part were seasoned anglers, try as they might only one could put a fish to the scales after five hours of fishing through wind and rain.

Tyrone Horn.

Remarkably one tiny perch going to the scales at just a quarter of an ounce earned top spot.

Lucky winner Paul Dotchin, who scooped the whole of the £100 pools pay-out, was the only angler going home with a smile on his face!

EAST MIDLAND LEAGUE

There were no great expectations from those fishing round two of the East Midland Winter League after last week’s practice match saw anglers struggling for bites on the North Level Drain at Tydd Gote.

Bob Mills.

The venue had been in reasonably good form throughout the summer months but as always when the winter leagues get underway conditions change and venues picked a year ago that looked good then all too often disappoint come the day of the match.

Round one on the River Nene was poor and in this match it was not much better even though there were some very good leading weights.

Top angler on the day with, a fine 25lb 4oz net of perch taken on the pole with a chopped worm and caster approach, was Colin Oakman.

In second place with 13lb 8oz was Richard Martin, then came Paul Spriggs on 13lb 1oz and Steve Welford with 12lb 8½oz.

Sensas Mark One White secured the match win.

Teams on the day: 1 Sensas MK1 White 26pts; 2 Stanjay Gold 30pts; 3 Browning Hotrods 31pts; 4 Matrix Image 37pts; 5 Sensas Mark One black 40pts; 6 Stanjay Silver 41pts.

The next venue is the Old Nene at Benwick and there is a practice match taking place this Sunday but tickets are limited. Kye Jerrom is taking entries so give him a call on 07775 802811 to get booked in.

FERRY MEADOWS

The big two-day festival on both lakes at Ferry Meadows saw some good bream weights taken on both days, not surprising really as the field included some of the best bream anglers in the country.

Well ahead of the field on Saturday was Geoff Ringer. He fished a feeder at long range on Overton peg 114 netting 31 big bream taken on hair-rigged worm. Simon Wilsmore took the runner-up spot with 94lb 13oz then came Phil Ringer on 86lb 7oz.

Sunday’s match saw Dave Lawrence net 140lb 6oz of bream on a window feederfrom Gunwade 63.

Steve Ringer was on Gunwade 59 and took runner-up spot with 76lb 10oz with Rob Hall third from Overton 113.

Geoff Ringer won the festival with a two-day combined weight of 211lb 8oz. Runner-up with 154lb 2oz was Dave Lawrence followed by Steve Ringer on 111lb 2oz and Simon Wilsmore with 94lb 13oz.

HOTPOINT AC

After a few near-misses, Tyrone Horn finally made it to the top of the Hotpoint AC list and in fine style.

On the Six Island Pool at Decoy Lakes he got off to a slow start on a small feeder to the corner of the island on peg 20 but finally found some fish in the margins fishing dead reds over micro pellets.

He netted fish to double figures to put a match winning 92lb 3oz to the scales.

Runner-up was Paul Faulkner on peg 11 with 69lb 5oz followed by Colin Buckingham with 68lb 12oz from peg 25.

COCK INN

Bob Mills won the Cock Inn AC match at North View Fishery, Gedney Hill, on peg six with 46lb 9oz of carp taken on meat close in. Gary Sell (36lb 8oz) was second followed by Mick Sidney (35lb 6oz).