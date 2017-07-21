ROUND-UP: Cox plays catch-up, lee and the Lilypad, Whincup wins

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and DAC visited Blackbush on the clubs water to compete for the Stokes No 2 Cup.

Winner Steve Cox was delayed on his way so dropped in on the end upstream peg and fished a 6m pole, catching small skimmers on bread punch. He speeded up his catch rate swapping to big red maggot and weighed in 7lb 11 3/4 oz.

Josh Newman is the King of the Fens.

John Ayres was next to Cox and, although fishing breadpunch also, he’d struggled to get the fish feeding until his float disappeared under the water five minutes from the end and after a short battle a 5lb bream eased into his landing net to put 6lb 2 1/4oz on the scales for second place. Third was Lionel Whaley weighing in 3lb 3 1/2 ozs.

WEBBS AC

Webbs AC fished the small carp lake at Kingsland Fishery at the weekend and once again it was a tale of lost fish.

Clear winner was Gordon Harmer, who was on peg 7 and fished a small feeder with soft white pellet for 142lb 5oz.

Runner up was Jamie Clark, making a welcome return to match fishing.He fished the pole and feeder for 96lb 14oz. Third place went to the ever-improving Neil Bourne on 87lb 10oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods’ fixture saw them at the Head Fen Fishery and back to winning ways was Kev Lee who drew a fancied peg close to some lilypads.

Using rod and line tactics rather than the pole, he fished cat meat close to the pads to put 115lb 7oz to the scales.

He was closely followed by Dave Garner who caught his fish late on with meat for 111lb 11oz and then came Alan Golightly with 94lb 4oz and Stuart Dennis with 90lb 13oz.

MEMORIAL MATCH

The John Lawrence memorial match fished at Rookery Waters on the Magpie saw a good turnout raising money for the Hope Charity, Thorpe Hall.

Taking the honours was Manea angler Wayne Shepherd from peg 22. He started on the Method feeder before switching to the edges with pellet and corn to finish with 212lb 4oz.

Runner up Roger Gowler used meat and corn in the margins for 191lb 12oz and then came Ian Warby on 138lb 10oz with Jason Fulcher finishing just behind with 135lb 12oz.

OVER 55s

The Decoy Lakes Over 55s split over Lou’s and Four Islands saw a good turnout, with anglers catching well on both.

Roy Whincup topped Lou’s from peg 9. He weighed in 96lb 7oz catching on the bomb and feeder. Runner-up was Mick King who drew peg 3 and fished shallow with pellet weighing in 88lb 12oz.

Over on Four Islands Gordon Parker put 98lb 1oz to the scales for first place. He was on peg 3 and caught on the pole with sweetcorn.

Will Hadly came second on peg 5, fishing the long pole to one of the islands with pellet for 85lb 6oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

The Conservative club found North View to their liking. Fish fed in huge numbers last Saturday.

Topping the field with 92lb 6oz was Mark Parnell, who caught big carp fished close in on hard pellet.

Runner-up with 81lb 4oz was Bob Walker who caught on a small Method feeder to the island. Then came John Newman on 57lb fishing soft pellet on a short pole line.

KING OF THE FENS

It’s so disappointing to see the once competitive King of the Fens team event reduced to a low turn out, even more frustrating for the organisers as they have tried so hard to accommadate teams and anglers. The latest fixture saw them on the Middle Level and its seems it’s the year of the young anglers in this event which many would consider the only glimmer of hope this event seems to offer at the moment. Teenager Josh Newman took the honours, he found a few decent bream and some skimmers on a groundbait feeder to finish on 17lb 8oz. Runner up and showing the first match win in the series was no fluke was Sonny Lynn, he put 16lb 9oz to the scales. On the Team front Tackle and Bates took the top spot with 25points.

RESULTS IN BRIEF

Decoy Lakes (Sat).

Yew Lake: 1 A Major, 213lb; 2 T Evans, 203lb; 3 S Coaton, 95lb.

Decoy Lakes (Sun).

Oak Lake: 1 S Godfrey, Decoy, 170lb 15oz; 2 B Townsend, Sheffield, 133lb 6oz; 3 J Ragby, Sheffield, 116lb 3oz.