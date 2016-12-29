RESULTS: Love-lee year for Kendall, Taylor’s masterstroke, Wadge is the boss at Lake Ross

It’s been a very successful year for the JVAC club and in particular for Lee Kendal.

He battled his way through to the knockout event which ran throughout the year to become club champion, no easy task with the quality of angler now fishing with the club.

John Taylor with his winning weight from Tydd Gote.

Latest results and reports

DECOY LAKES

Over on the Decoy Lakes complex Simon Godfrey topped a competitive field on the Willow Lake from fancied peg 29.

The Whittlesey rod alternated between the feeder and pole with pellet to net 68lb 8oz.

Kev Wadge with his impressive catch from Lake Ross.

Rob Goodson came second on peg 25. He fished the feeder for most of the day over to the island with banded pellet for 62lb 14oz. Third was Kev Green on 60lb 15oz.

TUESDAY CLUB

Mike Mohan won on the Bower at Whittlesey with a modest 7lb 1oz catching roach on both bread punch and pinkie.

Runner up was Alan Jopling with 6lb 9oz. He found a few skimmers willing to take pinkie over groundbait and also had a bonus bream on peg 6. Mike Smith came in third with Frank Bevilacqua fourth.

Simon Godfrey topped the field at the Willow Lake.

Consistent John Taylor topped the latest Tydd Gote match on the North Level Drain with a fine 23lb 7oz net of quality roach.

Starting on the pinkie over groundbait he was quickly into small roach, but the master stroke that saw him stand out from the rest of the field was a switch to hemp and tares.

I kid you not! Seed baits are often the reserve of summer time action, but the big roach were in a feeding mood and John cleverly realised this and finished up netting roach to 12oz.

Mark Chesters came second. With no seed baits with him he relied on a whip approach with pinkie and maggot over groundbait to weigh in 12lb 12oz.

Third place went to Don Green on 10lb 7oz.

HORSESHOE LAKE

Local expert Stan Dow continued his fantastic form at Float Fish Farm Fishery.

The latest match on the Horseshoe Lake saw him sneak a win in the last few minutes of a tight match, netting two decent carp to finish on 22lb 10oz.

Dave Schwinger caught on the feeder with punched bread for 18lb 14ozsecond place, and then came Danny Carlton with a level 18lb.

LAKE ROSS

Lake Ross have started running quite a few matches of late and the small lake not too far out of the city centre towards Spalding is starting to attract anglers from around the area as word spreads about the top class action.

The latest match winner was Kevin Wadge, who put a very impressive 149lb to the scales taken on the pole with pellet.

Then came Andy Kelk on 99lb 4oz, with young Harry Murphy mixing in very well with the big boys taking third place with an excellent 96lb 2oz.

WHITTLESEY AA

The latest Whittlesey AA match held on the Twenty Foot at Beggars Bridge saw the venue in good form.

Top rod was Mark Barron with 11 lb 6 oz.

Fishing the peg next to the road bridge with a whip, he took a lot of small fish with pinkie over ground bait.

Second was Mike Mohan with 11lb 3oz. He took some perch on a chopped worm approach, topped up with on the pole.

Frank Bevilacqua came third with 6 lb 15 oz. He fished the pole and pinkie approach over ground bait.

This Saturday the Whittlesey match is on the Beggars Bridge pegs and not at Queenway as it states in the Whittlesey club book.