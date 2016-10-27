Pollard makes his mark on the Jay Lake

Jay Lake produced some very consistent weights for this time of year in last Saturday’s open match at Rookery Waters.

Using soft pellet over micros Mark Pollard went one better than the previous Saturday’s open with a very impressive win.

He put 126lb 4oz to the scales from peg 30.

Runner-up was Jason Fulcher, who caught steadily on pellet and corn for 101lb.

In third place came Guy Dew who caught a smaller stamp on maggots to total 88lb 8oz.

RESULTS

The Old Nene at March has been in cracking form of late.

So those fishing the first of the winter series of matches run by Bob Fitzjohn on this prolific fen water should be in for a good day’s sport.

It’s a pity the match coincides with the East Midland Winter League but you can still expect a good turn out.

Tickets are still available for the match on Sunday but you will need to book in through Bob on 07970 673439.