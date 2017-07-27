Michael is on the up at Orton Downstream

The winner of the Peterborough & District AA Ollie Edwards Trophy at Orton Downstream was Michael Brooker.

He fished the pole at 14 metres with worm and maggot catching bream, skimmers and roach for a very impressive weight of 13lb 2oz.

Joint second with a weight of 3lb 1oz catching roach and perch were Paul Dotchin on peg eight and Jonathan Means on peg six.

The overall winner of the Stacey Cup was Jonathan Means with 25 points, followed by Paul Dotchin with 17 points.

JVAC

JVAC fished both the Four Islands and Lou’s Pool at Decoy on Sunday.

Leading the way on Four Islands was Chris Saunders, who caught from peg nine fishing cat meat close in for 140lb 11oz.

Second with 119lb 3oz was Ian Frith, who caught on the pole with maggot and pellet.

Over on Lou’s, Trevor Dew topped the field putting 105lb 8oz to the scales. He fished a top two plus two on worm and caster from peg seven.

Andy Gausden came second with 98lb 6oz, fishing the feeder at the start of the match and later catching well in the margins.

HADDON LODGE

It was a day to remember for matchwinner Martin Harwood in the Haddon Lodge match.

Not only did he take a comfortable victory but put by far the biggest match weight of the year - 77lb 2oz - to the scales. He caught on the pole fishing large banded pellet across to the far side from peg 13.

Second with 37lb 10oz was Lucio Melillo Senior fishing soft pellet for 37lb 10oz, then came Jim Ayres with a level 17lb caught on maggot.

FLOAT FISH FARM

Float Fish Farm Fishery continues to get good turnouts for the Wednesday Over 50s matches fished on Two Islands and it’s easy to see why looking at the latest match there.

Again there were some very good weights taken and not just from some of the fancied pegs either.

In the latest match it was Alan Wiggins leading the way with 175lb from peg four, catching on a paste approach.

Runner-up was Roy Wells on the feeder with pellet netting 160lb 10oz, followed by Vince Hull in third place fishing sweetcorn and pellet for 119lb 12oz.

In the Saturday Summer Series Andy Lawrence put a fine 188lb 2oz to the scales from peg 10 catching all day with cat meat.

Second was the in-form Tony Hudson with 124lb 6oz, followed by Stan Dow on 115lb 2oz.

DEEPING

Sunday saw the Deeping St James anglers fish the second round SHCS at North View Fishery, Gedney Hill, on the Match Lake.

After all the rain the night before club members were wondering how the venue would fish.

There was no need to worry though as the Match Lake as usual was on top form.

Winner was Ray Torrington drawn on peg 12. He started off on the feeder with pellet, then moved to his short pole line using pellet again, finished off in the margins using meat and pellet for a winning weight of 137lb 11oz.

Second was Colin Fisher with 125lb 3oz from peg 16 caught in the margins, fishing meat over hemp and corn.

In third place was Dave Marzell on peg one with 84lb again caught from the margins.

DECOY OPEN

A few empty pegs saw some spectacular weights on the Elm Pool for the Decoy Open with Rob Walton winning with a massive 258lb 15oz.

Drawn on peg 16 the Norfolk angler made the long trip profitable catching on banded pellet and fishing late on with dead reds, netting fish into double figures.

Whittlesey rod Simon Godfrey kept the local flag flying with 238lb 8oz. He caught most of his fish from the margins with maggot, then came Tony Evans on 233lb.