Jayes is number one in cup match on the River Nene

Have your say

There was a good turnout for the Peterborough & DAA Stokes No 1 Cup match on the River Nene at Orton.

Conditions were far from ideal, but hemp maestro Pete Jayes showed how it should be done by taking a convincing victory with 14lb 2oz.

Cock Inn winner Gary Sell.

Drawn on peg 23, Jayes fished hempseed from start to finish netting roach to 6oz to see him well clear of the chasing pack.

That was led by Rod Alan, who netted roach and skimmers on the pole for 8lb 8oz. Third was Alan Jopling with 6lb 9oz.

The next Peterborough & DAA members match is on the North Bank fishing for the Hospital Cup on August 27.

The draw will be in the George at Whittlesey at 8.30am.

JVAC winner Lee Kendal.

To book email mikethefish30@gmail.com.

COCK INN v HOTPOINT

Cock Inn and Hotpint AC crossed swords in the first of what is sure to be an annual challenge match on Sunday.

The venue was Kingsland Silver Pool which saw the Cock Inn demolish their rivals by 96 points to 75.

They also had the added pleasure of their anglers taking the top two places.

Matchwinner Gary Sell put 70lb 13oz to the scales caught on sweetcorn over hempseed and similar tactics saw Mick Sidney finish second on 64lb 8oz.

Hotpoint rod Paul Faulkner was third with 57lb 14oz.

JVAC

The hot pegs on the Yew Lake at Decoy produced the goods in the JVAC match on Sunday.

Out in front with 168lb 15oz was Lee Kendal. He drew peg 20 and caught in the margins with worm and caster, netting carp to double figures.

Just a few pegs away was runner-up Mike Mitchell, who weighed in 141lb 9oz, followed by Nick Carlton with 138lb 11oz.

DECOY OPEN

In the Decoy Open fished on the Beastie Lake some huge weights were taken, topped by the in-form Tony Evans.

He drew peg three and put a massive 284lb 5oz to the scales and believe it or not most of his catch was made up of F1s, barbel and skimmers.

Andy Sutton came second off peg nine with 253lb 7oz, then came Simon Godfrey with 194lb 13oz from peg 13.

OVER 55s

The ever popular Beastie Lake was the venue for the Decoy Over 55s match which saw organiser Gus Gausden take the honours from peg two.

He caught 118lb of carp, F1s, skimmers and barbel on pellet and corn close in.

Deeping rod Ray Torrington caught on meat from peg 20 to weigh in 111lb 7oz followed by Chris Saunders in third place with 108lb 13oz on peg 24.

RAMSEY

Ramsey & District Angling Society fished their annual pairs match at the weekend on the somewhat temperamental Exhibition Bridge.

Keith Rayment drew peg one, the furthest walk of the day, but thankfully found fish willing to feed in his peg.

He caught over 150 small fish on the pole with red maggot for a level 10lb.

Runner-up was Paul Kilby. He put 4lb 3oz of small fish to the scales, then came Harry Young with 3lb 12oz.

The pairs trophy went to Ivan Steels and Paul Kilby.