It’s top Marks for Hammond at Ferry Meadows

It’s been a really busy Bank Holiday period on the local match fishing scene with some of the best anglers from the Midlands and East Anglia travelling to Peterborough to take on our local stars.

The Ivan Marks Memorial match has become an established fixture at Ferry Meadows now and this year’s sell-out field saw some fine weights recorded with bream showing on both lakes, proving - if indeed proof were needed - that the lakes are once again back to their very best.

Graham Welton won the Riverfest Qualifier.

Top rod was Karl Hammond, who caught some very big bream on long range feeder tactics to put 87lb 8oz to the scales.

Runner-up was Dan Ashington, who had 73lb 4oz, followed by Adam Wakelin with 69lb 8oz.

As always a good amount of money was raised for charity. This year a cheque for £400 was presented to Mrs Marks.

The event was run by Match Catch and Ringer Baits. Well done to both and indeed to Peterborough & District AA for allowing the whole of the complex to be used for the event.

RIVERFEST QUALIFIER

Over on the River Nene the hot summer weather we have all enjoyed proved to be troublesome for those competing in this year’s Riverfest Qualifier on the Orton Upstream and Downstream sections.

The weed growth over the past few weeks has been extensive and despite the best efforts of the local club, Peterborough & District AA, to clear the swims quite a few anglers found it very tough going.

The lack of flow did not help matters either.

A good field saw three local rods going through to the grand final though on the River Wye later in the year.

Top rod from the Orton Downstream section was Graham Welton. He drew peg 50 and caught bream, skimmers and perch on the pole fishing a worm and caster approach for 18lb 10oz.

Dave Beecroft came second from the end downstream peg with 17lb 5oz followed by Dave Jones on 13lb 1oz.

Section winners who go through to the final were: Zone A Orton Up pegs 1-20 John Means; Zone B Orton Up pegs 21-40 Stuart Northrop; Zone C Orton Down pegs 41-60 Graham Welton.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

John Parnell is the man to beat right now in the Conservative club matches.

He has had a fine set of results over the summer period and added yet another victory to the list of wins on Saturday running out a comfortable winner at Buttonhole Fishery with 170lb 7oz.

Drawn on peg 19, he caught all day up in the water fishing banded 8ml pellets.

In second place was Mark Parnell , who also caught shallow for 131lb 2oz, followed by Bob Walker on 130lb 12oz.

FLOAT FISH FARM

The popular Float Fish Farm Fishery Saturday series continues to attract a good field and in the latest match both Wagtail and the Horseshoe Pool had to be used.

Leading the way with a fine 186lb 5oz from the Wagtail pool was Dave Schwinger. He caught short with pellet and paste from peg 21.

Nigel Baxter came second on the same lake with 142lb 5oz, then it was Stan Dow on the Horseshoe Pool peg five with 136lb 12oz.