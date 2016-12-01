It’s good news week for all the barbel boys

A recent re-stocking by the Environment Agency of over 2,000 barbel into the River Nene at Castor, Alwalton and Orton has brought a smile to the faces of the many specimen anglers in the area.

It’s inevitable fish will be lost, but even if half survive they should ensure we see some great sport in the years to come.

Hot on the heels of the River Nene re-stocking, I have heard from the Deeping St James angling club that the Environment Agency moved onto the River Welland where the club received the first of a programme of re-stocking for the River Welland through Deeping St James.

The fish were released at Black Gate and consisted of 500 bream and 250 tench.

This stretch used to have a good head of bream and tench but a sluice failure years ago at Low Locks caused this section to empty. Hopefully this and more re-stocking will bring it back to its former glory.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey AS fished their club match on the far end of Factory Bank on Sunday, with the venue again in good form.

Leading the way was the consistent Paul Kilby. He drew peg three, one of the better pegs on the length, and made no mistake putting 15lb 4oz to the scales.

Second with 11lb 4½oz was Keith Rayment followed by Vern Edgeley on 8lb 10½oz.

WHITTLESEY

There was a good turnout for the latest Whittlesey AA club match fished on the Old Nene at Benwick which saw John Taylor in pole position with a net of roach, perch and rudd plus a bonus 4lb tench to weigh in 12lb 5oz.

Second was Roger Biddle who caught two decent-sized bream and a few small fish for a weight of 9lb 13oz. Jeff Tuttlebee was third with 9lb 1oz.

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

Peterborough & DAA members fished the Carrot Wash dtain with mixed results as the venue did not fish as well as expected.

Top rod with 5lb 7oz was Mike Smith, who caught on a chopped worm approach. His catch included a small tench to give him the edge over runner-up Dave Sippitts, who caught on worm netting perch and a small tench for 5lb 2oz.In third place was Mel Saggers on a level 5lb.