Cox top rod on The Bower

A bitter wind was the greatest obstacle for Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District AC as they fished a points match on The Bower in Whittlesey.

Thankfully though the overnight frost didn’t put the fish off at the start and almost everyone caught steadily with breadpunch being the favoured bait.

Steve Cox was pegged in the middle of the match length and caught roach on a whip and waggler rig halfway across for his winning 8lb 6oz.

Runner-up was Ivan Marriott with 6lb 8½oz and third Lionel Whaley on 6lb 6½oz.

PIKE QUALIFIER

Sunday’s Angling Trust Pike Qualifier on the Ramsey & District Angling Society water on the top end of the Forty Foot saw 31 pike caught with match winner Martin Wright bagging seven fish for a total of 38lb 12oz.

Second with eight fish for 31lb 3oz was Martin Smith, then came Keith Rayment with 22lb 15oz and Rob Wright weighing in a level 19lb.

The club also ran a sweepstake at Ramsey St Mary’s.

Paul Kilby was a clear winner from peg three with 15lb 3oz followed by Harry Young (9lb 2½oz) and Andrew Wilding on 9lb 1½oz.

HADDON LODGE

Martin Harwood made it two wins on the trot at Haddon Lodge, topping a small field this week with 19lb 4oz, fishing his favoured pole and large pellet approach.

Martin Welch came in second with 12lb 4oz followed by Lucio Melillo on 9lb 2oz

PETERBOROUGH & DAA

Peterborough & DAA have been very successful of late attracting anglers to their club matches on various venues, but the wheels came off on Sunday on the River Nene upstream of Orton Locks. Everyone drew a blank!

RESULTS:

Tydd Gote, Clough Bridge, Wednesday: 1 Don Green, 13lb 14oz; 2 John Taylor 10lb 9oz; 3 Andy Greenwood 9lb 1oz.

Tydd Gote, Clough Bridge, Sunday: 1 Paul Bawden 5lb 3oz; 2 Dick Paul 4lb 8oz; 3 Darren Williams 2lb 8oz.