Conley masters Ferry Meadows with big bream

The big match scene returned to Peterborough waters at the weekend with the Feeder Masters Qualifier taking place at Ferry Meadows.

This top quality bream water has not been at its best for a couple of weeks now. Most suspect due to the changeable weather and the fact the bream are or are ready to spawn.

Conservative Club winner Bob Walker.

The match turned out to be a reasonable affair though with Sean Conley topping the list in a very strong field with 66lb 6oz.

Drawn on peg 89, Conley had to be patient and wait for bites all day on his long range feeder approach.

But the fish he did catch were big which in the end gave him the edge over the chasing pack.

Runner-up from peg 80 was Nigel Truman. He put 54lb 11oz to the scales. There was a tie for third place between Pete Patton and Rob Hall, both putting 52lb 12oz to the scales.

Completing the frame was Steve McQueen on peg 94 with 52lb 6oz.

JVAC

Anglers fishing the JVAC matches at Decoy Lakes must be heartily fed up with Chris Saunders dominating their matches in recent weeks.

His short pole, cat meat approach is hard to beat and on Sunday he was top dog once again topping the field on the Six Island Pool with 103lb 13oz from unfancied peg 21.

Mike Mitchell came in second. He fished a pellet and paste approach from peg two putting 98lb 13oz to the scales.

Third place, again on cat meat, was Steve Smith on peg 10 with 97lb 6oz.

HOTPOINT

Hotpoint AC had the Cedar Pool at Decoy to themselves on Sunday which saw the majority have a very good day’s sport thanks to a little extra room.

Tyrone Horn was the only angler to break into three figures though. He caught close in with red maggot over a bed of pellet and maggot for 111lb 10oz.

Runner-up was Paul Faulkner, who caught on paste over hemp and corn for 99lb 6oz. Third was Peter Howson on 82lb 12oz.

CONSERVATIVE CLUB

If you are an angler that enjoys fishing floating baits then you are out of luck on several of our local waters.

But in the Conservative Club fixture at Buttonhole Fishery floating dog biscuit was the order of the day if you wanted to put a big weight on the scales.

That’s the exact tactic matchwinner Bob Walker employed to put 125lb 15oz to the scales from peg 14, several of his fish running to double figures.

In second place fishing similar tactics on peg16 was John Parnell with 83lb 3oz and then came John Newman, who fished meat on the deck for a level 66lb.

WEBB’S AC

Webb’s AC ventured over to the big lake at Kingsland Fishery and were greeted with what seemed like every carp in the lake milling around, but they proved very hard to tempt.

Top rod with a modest 53lb 2oz was John Woods. He fished meat close in on the pole.

The same tactic saw Martin Parker in second place weighing in 49lb 4oz, followed by Andy Perry, who caught on a small Method feeder for 45lb 10oz.