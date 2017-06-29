Cedar Pool success for Saunders

There was a good turnout for the JVAC match on the Cedar Pool at Decoy and once again Chris Saunders topped a strong field on his favourite pole and cat meat approach with 160lb 5oz.

Runner-up was Nick Carlton, who alternated between a meat and pellet approach for 138lb 10oz. Third was Andy Gausden with 135lb 8oz.

COCK INN

Over on Six Islands the Cock lnn anglers all had a slow start, but thankfully sport picked up well in the second half of the match.

The winner was Steve Smith with 117lb 9oz from peg 18 with most fish falling to sweetcorn tight to the reeds in the edge.

Second from peg eight was Mick Sidney with 94lb 15oz with Chris Shortland third on 81lb 5oz.

DECOY OPENS

Those fishing the regular weekend opens at Decoy Lakes have seen some fine nets of fish taken. In both the Saturday and Sunday matches you needed 200lb plus for a match win.

Saturday’s match on the Yew Pool was won by Shaun Coaten with 268lb caught close in on pellet from peg 11.

Runner-up was Ian Hutton with 147lb 9oz and third Nigel Baxter with 119lb 6oz.

Sunday’s match on Oak and Yew was even better with Richard Bond taking the honours with 283lb 10oz, from peg 13.

Top rod on Oak and runner-up was Ian Kent with 212lb 9oz followed by Simon Godfrey on 203lb 6oz.

RAMSEY AS

Ramsey fished the Four Island Pool and top rod with 177lb 8oz was Andrew Rayment, who caught carp to 3lb on a worm and caster approach from peg nine.

Not far behind was John Price on 169lb 12oz. Andrew Wilding came third with 145lb, and then it was Keith Rayment with 117lb.

OVER 55s

The latest match on the Oak Pool saw Roy Whincup take the honours with 149lb 2oz from corner peg16. Runner-up with 130lb 14oz was Sean Best on peg 12, followed by Gus Gausden with 124lb 14oz from peg 19.