CATCH OF THE DAY: Winkley weighs in a whopper

Despite the bitterly cold weather over the past week there have been some surprisingly good catches taken at all our local waters.

None better though than the big carp being taken from the recently opened Lapwing Pool on the Float Fish Farm Fishery. Right from day one carp to 20 pound plus were taken, even after a frost or two.

Then I saw a big 30 lb fish taken and at the weekend David Winkley put a massive 40lb 2oz carp to the scales from peg 1. The fish put up a tremendous fight as expected as it was the first time it has been caught since its introduction some time ago, but eventually came to the net.