Big weights on the Horseshoe and Lou’s

In the Over 55s Friday match at Decoy Lakes both the Horseshoe and Lou’s Pool were in action and both fished really well.

Topping the Horseshoe with 177lb was Chris Saunders, who caught on meat close in from peg 17.

Runner-up on 146lb was Ron Cuthbert, then came Gus Gausden on 125lb 4oz.

Over on Lou’s it was Ray Torrington on hot peg 10 who won with 136lb caught on cat meat.

Mick King on peg seven took the runner-up spot weighing in 122lb, then it was Ted Rowe with 110lb 5oz from peg 15.

TUESDAY CLUB

The Tuesday Club match on the Orton Downstream was won by specimen angler Jim Inwood with 5lb 14oz of eels.

Second with a 5lb 9oz net of hempseed roach was Alan Jopling and third with a 5lb 4oz mixed bag Mel Saggers.

RESULTS

Webb’s AC Pairs, Wagtail Pool, Float Fish Farm Fishery, Sunday: 1 Ken Mathews and Gordon Harmer 126lb 4oz; 2 Andy Perry and John Brodie 114lb 11oz; 3 Ken Allum and Marcus Webb 104lb 15oz.

Ramsey Angling Society, Raven, Rookery Waters, Sunday: 1 Harry Young 86lb 2oz; 2 Dave Yardy 56lb 2oz; 3 Keith Rayment 42lb 12oz.