Barron best on Cock Bank

If the latest result from the Whittlesey club is anything to go by, we could see Cock Bank making a welcome return to the club’s fixture list on a more regular basis.

Mark Barron topped a small but competitive field with an impressive 13lb 4oz on the pole with pinkie over squatts and a little groundbait.

Andy Lawrence came second with 4lb 1oz with Mike Mohan third on 3lb 14oz.

FENLAND RODS

Fenland Rods were at Kingsland Fishery at Turves for their latest club fixture and Dave Garner made no mistake from the hot peg at the road end of the big carp lake.

He caught very little in the first half of the match but the second half produced lots of fish for him and he put 113lb 13oz to the scales. He caught all his fish on meat.

Not too far behind was Bill Foster with 103lb 3oz, caught on a small feeder, then came Kev Lee with 78lb 11oz and John Smith with 73lb 12oz.

RESULTS

Haddon Lodge: 1 Martin Harwood, 28lb; 2 Tony Moulds, 18lb; 3 Mick Goodman, 13lb 8oz.

Rookery Waters: 1 Tony Watling, 123lb 10oz; 2 Mark Pollard, 122lb 2oz; 3 Jason Fulcher, 85lb 12oz.

Yaxley, Farcet, Holme and District AC, Raveley: 1 Frank Bevilacqua 9lb 12oz; 2 Lionel Whaley 9lb 7oz; 3 Mike Mohan 8lb 8½oz.