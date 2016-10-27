At last the winter league is starting to warm up

It’s not been the best of starts to the East Midland Winter League campaign woth two rounds gone by and only a few anglers going home satisfied they have had a decent day’s sport.

On Sunday that all changed as the Old Nene at Benwick sprung into life producing several double-figure weights.

Jim Regan.

Perhaps more important though were the backing weights recorded in the practice match for this weekend’s third round match.

I have yet to work out the average weight on the day but I would be surprised if it’s less than 5lb per man over the whole of the match length.

Leading the way with a fine 13lb 12oz was Paul Spriggs. The Sensas Mark One rod caught steadily all day to see off the challenge of team-mate Mike Kirby, who came up just short on 13lb 1oz.

John Price made it a good day for the Mark One squad by taking third place with 12lb 6oz.

So all they have to do now is make sure they have the same kind of success in Sunday’s match.

RAMSEY AS

The Old Nene at Ramsey St Marys was also in form for those fishing the Ramsey AS club match,

Andrew Wilding topped the field with a very respectable 16lb 5oz of roach and perch taken on the waggler with red and bronze maggot.

Runner-up was Ray Myring, who fished the pole off the next peg for 8lb 8oz, then came Mark Hogg on 7lb 15oz.

JVAC

The Beastie Lake on the Decoy complex is often the first lake at the fishery to slow down after the huge summer weights and it does look as if we are all going to have to scale down the tackle to get bites as winter begins to take hold.

Having said that, the leading weights in the JVAC match there on Sunday saw the top three all putting big weights to the scales.

Out in front from peg 20 was Jim Regan. He caught on the feeder and bomb with pellet putting 95lb 4oz to the scales.

Second on peg 15 was Ian Frith, who caught 94lb 4oz on pellet too, then came Dan Abbot, who caught on red maggot from peg 22 for a level 94lb.

OVER 55S

It was much the same in the Over 55s match on the Willows at Decoy - impressive leading weights but a struggle for quite a few.

Steve Dorks took the honours with a level 93lb from peg nine fishing a small feeder with pellet.

Mick King was second from peg one fishing the pole with dead red maggot over micro pellet for 87lb 14oz.

Third on peg 29 was Gus Gausden, who opted for a pole and soft pellet approach weighing 55lb 14oz

WEBBS MG

After several weeks of just missing out, Mick Linnell finally put a match win under his belt, topping the Webb’s MG event on the Horseshoe Pool at Float Fish Farm with 61lb 6oz from peg 23.

Fishing a small Method feeder over to the island he caught steadily all day on banded pellet to see off the challenge of Marcus Webb on the next peg. He also caught on the feeder but fell a fish short of the top spot recording 60lb 14oz. In third place with 52lb 13oz was Vince Hull.