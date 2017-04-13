£1,000 is a grand attraction

Rookery Waters is a venue starting to attract good turn-outs due I suspect to the £1,000 prize money up for grabs in the grand final.

In the most recent Qualifying Open on the Magpie Pool despite a full lake and overnight frost, sport held up well.

Top rod was Gavin Butler, who caught tight to the reeds with banded 6mm pellet fished shallow to catch 52 carp for 123lb 14oz and book his spot in the final in August.

Runner-up with 123lb 6oz was Simon Godfrey, who caught most of his fish on the hybrid feeder tight over to the island and a few at 5m with meat and shallow at 14.5m with pellets. Third was Ricky Ashwell on 111lb 6oz.

In the Thursday £1,000 Qualifying Open on the Jay Lake, first place went to Tony Dawson from peg 46.

Alternating between meat short and dead maggot and groundbait in the margins, Dawson managed to put 148lb 14oz onto the scales.

Runner-up from peg 16 was Tony Watling. He caught using his favoured pellet and corn approach short and in the margins for 140lb 8oz.

Third was Rob Goodson from peg eight with 130lb.

CRESTA FEEDER PAIRS

Steel City ran a very successful Cresta Feeder Pairs match on Sunday on a windswept Ferry Meadows complex.

There were some very good bream weights but as you would expect at this time of year some difficult sections too.

Top pairing on the day with a total weight of 112lb 10oz and four points was Rob Fryer and Nigel Trueman.

Ian Burdett and Sam Collett also had four points but had to settle for the runner-up spot with a combined weight of 93lb 9oz.

Third, also with four points, came Steve Taylor and Nick Broadhurst with a total weight of 52lb 11oz.