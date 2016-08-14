Plenty to enjoy at festival

Aside from hearing more about Whittlesey’s mud walls, there is much to savour at this year’s Whittlesey Festival.

The event on Sunday, September 11 begins at 10am with a carnival parade and finishes at 4pm with a musical finale.

There is plenty of entertainment during the day including the dance performance of the Rug-Cutters Lindyhop to swinging jazz music and the Solas School of Irish Dance.

There is also a return for the Farcet Dance and Twirl Majorettes with their distinctive bright outfits and pink BMW mascot.

Other dance groups which will perform include Pig-Dyke Molly and Whittlesey Christian Church Dancers while the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps and Peterborough Highland Band will also be playing in the Market Square.

The festival also includes a display of over 100 vintage vehicles, numerous stalls, a craft fair with live craft demonstrations, rides and activities for the children, a schools art exhibition, puppet and magic shows and a World War II flypast.

For more information call Brian on 01733 752093.