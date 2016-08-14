Search

Plenty to enjoy at festival

Whittlesey Festival 2014 . Highland piped bands in the market square EMN-140709-220627009

Aside from hearing more about Whittlesey’s mud walls, there is much to savour at this year’s Whittlesey Festival.

The event on Sunday, September 11 begins at 10am with a carnival parade and finishes at 4pm with a musical finale.

There is plenty of entertainment during the day including the dance performance of the Rug-Cutters Lindyhop to swinging jazz music and the Solas School of Irish Dance.

There is also a return for the Farcet Dance and Twirl Majorettes with their distinctive bright outfits and pink BMW mascot.

Other dance groups which will perform include Pig-Dyke Molly and Whittlesey Christian Church Dancers while the Romford Drum and Trumpet Corps and Peterborough Highland Band will also be playing in the Market Square.

The festival also includes a display of over 100 vintage vehicles, numerous stalls, a craft fair with live craft demonstrations, rides and activities for the children, a schools art exhibition, puppet and magic shows and a World War II flypast.

For more information call Brian on 01733 752093.