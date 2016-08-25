GCSE RESULTS: 60 per cent of Sir Harry Smith Community College pupils achieve five A*-C grades including English and maths

Over 60 per cent of students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieved five A*-C grades including English and maths

Dawn White, associate principal, said: “I would like to congratulate our Year 11 students who have produced an impressive set of GCSE results this summer which has resulted in a record intake into our thriving sixth form.

“Over 60 per cent of students achieved five A*-C grades including English and maths.

“These students will now have access to an enhanced set of subjects being offered at Level 3 (A-Level and BTEC) at Sir Harry Smith to continually meet increasing demand year-on-year.

“Students and teachers have worked really hard to achieve these results and I am particularly delighted with the following outstanding achievements:

Thomas Palmer-Welch – 9 x A*, 1 x A, 1 x B

Rebecca Freeman – 5 x A*, 5 x A

Cassandra Penny – 5 x A*, 4 x A, 2 x B

Joseph Roughley – 4 x A*, 4 x A, 2 x B

Amber Coombs – 2 x A*, 6 x A, 1 x B

Darren Walton – 2 x A*, 7 x A, 1 x B

Jacob Neal – 4 x A*, 4 x A, 3 x B

Tobias Cave – 1 x A^, 5 x A*, 2 x A, 3 x B, 1 x C

Emily Hargrave – 2 x A*, 6 x A, 2 x B

Casey Hilliam – 1 x A*, 8 x A, 1 x B

Magdalena Koczur – 2 x A*, 6 x A, 3 x B

“A special mention must go to Tobias Cave who attained an A^ in further maths – this is a tremendous result and is higher than an A* and classed as an A* with distinction.”