Website to help with walking in the city

A new website will make it easier to enjoy walking in your local area.

The Walk Peterborough website is designed to record different routes around the city and surrounding areas, and it allows you to map and follow your route while you are on the go.

The website - www.walkpeterborough.co.uk - has been produced by the charity Peterborough Environment City Trust with funding from Travelchoice.

Esther Baffa-Isaacs, sustainable travel officer at Travelchoice, said: “Walk Peterborough is a fantastic resource for exploring the beauty of the city on foot with friends, family and colleagues.”

For more information, email info@pect.org.uk.