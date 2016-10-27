VIDEO: Complaint made against Peterborough city councillor accused of making derogatory comment about fellow councillor’s depression

A Conservative cabinet member at Peterborough City Council has been accused of making a derogatory comment about a fellow councillor’s depression.

A written complaint has been made against Cllr David Seaton, member for Hampton Vale and cabinet member for resources, by Cllr Darren Fower, Liberal Democrat member for Gunthorpe.

Darren Fower (left) and David Seaton (right)

Cllr Fower put in the complaint to the council’s monitoring officer yesterday (Wednesday, October 26), saying Cllr Seaton directed the words “depressive” then a swear word at him.

The alleged comment was said to have been made straight after a council meeting on Wednesday last week (October 19) when a controversial decision by the council to rent 98 properties at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell as temporary accommodation was finally approved.

Cllr Fower, who had been fighting to stop the deal going through, said: “I believe the comment from Cllr Seaton was a reference to mental health issues I suffered with last year.”

Cllr Fower also accuses Cllr Seaton of calling him “a prat.”

Cllr Seaton said: “I have spoken to the legal officer about Cllr Fower’s actions and comments. I have nothing more to add.”

Cllr Fower also took a video of the pair clashing straight after the meeting which he posted on Facebook.

He is now requesting a written apology from Cllr Seaton.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman: “An official complaint has been received from Councillor Darren Fower. The matter will now be assessed by the council’s monitoring officer to determine whether it needs to be formally investigated.”

