Team effort sees Werrington village get a new sign

Werrington village has had the official unveiling of its newly restored iconic village sign.

On Saturday, November 26, the residents of Werrington gathered in the autumn sunshine to witness the removal of the sign’s protective covers.

Among the crowds were ward councillors John Fox and Judy Fox, as well as the people responsible for creating the new sign – Rod Boulton and Ron McKenna.

Rod completed all of the sign’s woodworking as well as the general project management while Ron was repsonsible for the murals and painting.

With the previous village sign slowly deteriorating, the Werrington Neighbourhood Council, with help from ward councillors past and present, secured a grant from Peterborough City Council to cover the costs of a new sign.

Although the funding was secured, finding someone with the necessary woodworking skills proved to be a difficult task and slowly the years started to pass by. However a local historian, Judy Bunten, mentioned Rod Boulton’s name and the work on the iconic sign could finally begin.

The original Werrington village sign was erected in 1980 and had been restored in 1981, 1990, 1991 and 2005.

The village’s previous sign had also featured on the front cover of an Ordnance Survey Land Rover Series map.

Speaking about the project, Geoff Smith, the secretary of theWerrington Neighbourhood Council, said: “The quality of the finished result is now there for all to see.

“This was a vital community project done by local people – what a great team effort by all of the volunteers concerned.

“Our grateful thanks to them all. Our beloved sign is once again there for all to see in all its glory.”