Pupils are below the national average

Peterborough’s young pupils continue to lag behind the national average in Early Years, Year 1 and Year 2, but there is some positive news.

The percentage of pupils at Early Years Foundation Stage reaching good development is up to 63 per cent, but this is six per cent below national average.

However, Key Stage 1 results for years 1 and 2 have closed the gap to the national average, reducing from six per cent to three per cent.

The results were discussed at a Peterborough City Council scrutiny meeting on Monday night, and Gary Perkins, assistant director for education, said: “One of our key roles is to make clear nobody is happy with the results. Some are good but some are not so good.”

Asked by Conservative councillor John Peach why there was a disparity between the number of schools rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, and their overall results, he replied: “We discuss attainment, but since September 2015 a very large part of Ofsted inspections is to do with progress rather than attainment.”

Labour member Cllr John Shearman said the Government was cutting more than £10.7 million from the budgets of Peterborough’s schools. Mr Perkins said he could not confirm the figures.