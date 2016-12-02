Peterborough man fined for fly-tipping sofa and fridge-freezer

A man has been prosecuted for fly-tipping on land in Ravensthorpe.

Gareth Warren, of Flore Close, was prosecuted for breaching Section 33(1) of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 following an investigation by the city’s Prevention and Enforcement Service.

On Wednesday, November 23 Warren pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, and fined £180 and order to pay costs of £100 and a £30 victim surcharge.

The SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service team were alerted to a fly-tip at Flore Close and on arrival found a sofa, fridge-freezer and a bedbase dumped at the side of the road.

This evidence led prevention and enforcement officers to a nearby property and during the investigation Warren admitted fly-tipping the items.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for digital, waste and street scene, said: “This is another successful prosecution for fly-tipping in Peterborough and further demonstrates that this will not be tolerated.

“Where incidents of fly-tipping are identified, our SaferPeterborough Prevention and Enforcement Service team will always seek out the person who dumped the waste wherever possible so that further action can be taken.

“We hope this case serves as a deterrent, and rest assure that the council will investigate and seek to take action against anyone found responsible for this criminal act.”

If you have bulky waste items and electrical goods to dispose of then you can arrange to have these items collected from your home at a charge of £23.50 per collection. Visit the waste collection webpage on the city council website to find out more about this service.

To report cases of fly-tipping call the city council on 01733 747474 or send a report privately through the My Peterborough App which is available for iOS and on Android.