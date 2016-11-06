Care home residents enjoy school visit

Pupils at St Botolphs Primary School invited some very special guests to their annual Harvest Festival this year when residents of Barchester Healthcare’s Longueville Court care home joined them in their festivities.

Jessica Porter from Longueville Court commented: “It was a lovely festival and we would like to thank St Botolphs for including us in their special day.

“We are always looking for ways in which different generations can interact for the benefit of everyone and this was a fantastic day.

“We are looking forward to joining them for lunch at the end of the month and the visit of St Botolphs students to the home in December when they sing Christmas carols for the residents, which is always one of the highlights of our Christmas programme.”

