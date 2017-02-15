Yo Peterborough - here comes a sushi bar

Sushi lovers are in for treat with Peterborough set to get its first taste of fresh sushi.

A “Sushi Daily” outlet is set to be created in the city’s Waitrose store off Bourges Boulevard, offering sushi which has been freshly made in-store, after the retailer gave notice to the city council’s planners of its intentions.

Sushi Daily at Waitrose.

Sushi Daily is the European market leader in sushi bars and counters.

The Sushi Daily counters are headed by a team of skilled sushi artisans, who will be preparing fresh products in front of customers throughout the day.

The product offer consists of a wide range of hand-made and sustainably sourced sushi and maki, for Waitrose customers to purchase with their supermarket shop.

A dedicated phone line will also be available for those looking to make larger ‘platter’ orders, catering for meetings and parties.

Peterborough's Waitrose store.

At the time of the launch of the first, in Waitrose’s Battersea store in November 2015, a spokesman said: “Our customers’ lifestyles are changing with the growth of eating on the move - and we are responding to this shift with our continuously developing food-to-go offering, including the new sushi feature.

“Customers are increasingly attracted by products that can deliver for them on quality, convenience and health and sushi does this brilliantly. Having seen great growth in our excellent pre-packed sushi offer, we are excited to be able to now add in-store prepared sushi to our rapidly increasing range of hospitality offers. Whether for lunch or for later, we hope that customers enjoy both the outstanding quality of this new offer and the convenience, colour and interest it will bring to our shops.”