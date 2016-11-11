Exclusive: £1m steakhouse restaurant planned for Bridge Street

A company boss behind plans for a £1million steakhouse restaurant in the city centre has described Peterborough as the “perfect location”.

Three empty units in Bridge Street, including the former Visitor Information Centre, are subject of a planning application on behalf of Middletons Steakhouse and Grill.

Stephen Hutton, managing director of Middletons, which launched in King’s Lynn five years ago and has since opened in Norwich, Milton Keynes, Watford, Colchester and most recently Leicester, said the Peterborough project - a near £1million investment - was in its infancy.

If the scheme was approved, it would be at least March before they could take possession of the site and after fit-out the restaurant - seating 150 inside and another 50-60 outside - would be unlikely to open before next summer.

“Our original restaurant is in King’s Lynn and we are now in Leicester and Milton Keynes - so Peterborough sits right in the middle,” he said.

“It is one of the fastest growing towns in the country and has fantastic transport links.

“We have also seen all the other brands that have been attracted to Peterborough - plus the city centre does not have a steakhouse.

“It is the perfect location.”

Middletons success has been built on serving fantastic quality food, in stylish comfortable surroundings. Service is fun and energetic.

Steaks, burgers and seafood feature on the menu with the biggest seller the Middletons grill - 6oz steak, piri piri chicken breast and sticky BBQ ribs with onion rings.