City centre colleagues bake treats for children’s charity

Shoppers in Peterborough’s city centre enjoyed a sweet treat in aid of a good cause last week.

Colleagues at the Queensgate shopping centre held a bake sale bonanza in order to raise money for the Starlight children’s foundation. Some of the bakes on the menu included buns, biscuits, cupcakes and sponges.

Queensgate Centre Director Mark Broadhead, said his staff ‘didn’t need asking twice’ when told about the cause. At the event Mr Broadhead said “All the money raised will now go to help grant wishes for seriously ill children during a time when it feels like there’s not much, if anything, to look forward to, and provide a year-round programme of hospital and hospice entertainment for sick children.”

Starlight, which is celebrating its 30th birthday this year, is a national charity that grants once-in-a-lifetime wishes for seriously and terminally ill children.

Queensgate is among several centres across the country lending its support to the event.