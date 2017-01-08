Parade for new navy officer

A 21-year-old from Whittlesey has celebrated his formal commissioning as a Royal Navy officer on parade at Britannia Royal Naval College in Devon.

Midshipman Jordan Gallagher was one of 174 officer cadets who took part in the parade, watched by their families, friends and distinguished guests.

The former pupil of Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey said: “I was looking for a career that was something different and a job where no two days are the same. I wanted to challenge myself while helping others.”