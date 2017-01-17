GALLERY: Lots of colour and noise at Whittlesey’s Straw Bear Festival

The popular Straw Bear Festival took place in Whittlesey last weekend with plenty of singing and dancing.
The main activities took place on the Saturday beginning with a procession from the Manor Leisure Centre to the library via Market Place.
Among the many activities, storyteller sessions were held at the Whittlesey Methodist And United Reformed Church in Queen Street and acoustic sessions were held in the Town Hall in Market Street for an hour each time.
The traditional burning of the bear took place on Sunday at the Sir Harry Smith Community College.