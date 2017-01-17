GALLERY: Lots of colour and noise at Whittlesey’s Straw Bear Festival

The popular Straw Bear Festival took place in Whittlesey last weekend with plenty of singing and dancing.

The main activities took place on the Saturday beginning with a procession from the Manor Leisure Centre to the library via Market Place.

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Pictured is Edwin Beasant EMN-170114-174725009

Among the many activities, storyteller sessions were held at the Whittlesey Methodist And United Reformed Church in Queen Street and acoustic sessions were held in the Town Hall in Market Street for an hour each time.

The traditional burning of the bear took place on Sunday at the Sir Harry Smith Community College.

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Pictured are Pig Dyke Molly dancers EMN-170114-174337009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Straw Bear band EMN-170114-173951009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Red Leicester morris EMN-170114-174531009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Red Leicester morris EMN-170114-174542009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Morris dance groups in the parade EMN-170114-174553009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Customs and Excise morris dancers EMN-170114-174605009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Morris dance groups in the parade EMN-170114-174737009

Straw Bear Festival 2017 at Whittlesey. Morris dance groups in the parade EMN-170114-174638009