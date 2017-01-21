Showcase for youth returns

Are you a budding Adele, Ed Sheerhan or Sam Smith? Or does your band or group want to be the next Coldplay or Little Mix?

If so, then Peterborough’s New Youth Music Showcase may be the opportunity for you.

For the second year running, the Peterborough Music Hub has joined forces with the Peterborough Music Festival to present a fabulous opportunity for local composers to compete in a Youth Music Showcase of original new music and compositions. The competition provides a great opportunity for entrants to appear on the Key Theatre stage, receive professional feedback and potentially win significant prizes. Winning entrants will also have the opportunity to have their music profiled at civic events throughout the year. Last year’s winner, Thomas Dunleavy, a 10-year old singer and guitarist wowed the audience with a standout performance of original songs. Other entrants, including pianists, a flautist and a rapper were also commended.

The showcase includes three different classes: Singer/Songwriter, Solos or Duets not exceeding five minutes. Solo Instrumentalists not exceeding five minutes. Or a Band/Ensemble, with a maximum 8 performers, not exceeding 8 minutes.

The entry deadline is 28th February 2017. Online applications can be made at www.peterboroughmusicfestival.org.uk and for further information email michael.cross@peterborough.gov.uk.

The event will be held on Friday 17th March at the Key Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets cost £4.00 (£2.00 concession) and can be purchased through the Box Office at www.vivacity-peterborough.com or by calling 01733 207239.