Shalamar will make it a night to remember in Peterborough

Met Lounge promoter Steve Jason has gone back to his musical roots and is bringing one of the most successful bands to emerge from the heyday of soul music in the 1980s to Peterborough.

Shalamar – the seminal disco soul band from the decade - will play at The Cresset in Bretton on May 2.

It is 35 years since the album Friends was released and catapulted the band into becoming international superstars.

“If U2 can tour their best album The Joshua Tree this year 30 years after it was released, then I’m sure that soul music fans will be just as happy to hear Shalamar’s hits from their greatest ever album, sang live 35 years after it was first released,” said Steve.

“This will bring back so many memories for people who used to attend places like The Gables, The Gordon Arms, Slickers, La Scala, Annabelles and The Tropicana .”

The album had four major major hit singles released from it – Friends, There It Is, I Can Make You Feel Good and A Night To Remember – four tracks that became staple dance floor fillers in clubs across the country.

The band came to the Uk for the Friends tour in the Autumn of 1982 and over 100 people from the city saw the band in concert at Nottingham’s Rock City and a special final massive show at Wembley Arena – travelling on coaches organised by Steve.

“Although people may bemoan that major touring acts tend to bypass the city, it does have a rich heritage in coming out in numbers to support live shows by legendary soul bands – in the past The Fatback Band, Rolls Royce, Alexander O’Neal, Billy Ocean, Rolls Royce , Candi Staton have all played to big crowds in various venues around the city. I have a feeling that this concert is about to become the biggest one of them all.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday from 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk or www.seetickets.com