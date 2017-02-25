Put classic cars on display

Owners of classic cars and vehicles can enter their pride and joy into this year’s Peterborough Classic and Vintage Vehicle Show.

Visitors from all over the region are expected to flock to Peterborough’s Embankment on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 to admire the many wheeled wonders on display.

Organised by Peterborough City Council, the show, which is now in its fourth year, is shaping up to be the biggest of its kind in East Anglia.

The show is open to classic and vintage cars and caravans, motorcycles, scooters, commercial and agricultural vehicles, buses, ex-military and other forms of transport from yesteryear to modern classics.

Councillor Janet Goodwin, cabinet member for city centre management, culture and tourism, said: “With more than 500 vehicles at last year’s event interest in this September’s show is already high and we expect to have a fantastic range of cars and vehicles on display.”

Vehicle registrations can be made at www.peterborough.gov.uk.