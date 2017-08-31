Peterborough chef rated a ‘UK top 10 food pioneer’

A Peterborough chef has spoken of his pride after being dubbed one of the UK’s top 10 food pioneers by a leading publication.

Damian Wawrzyniak, a much-travelled and experienced chef who only opened his House of Feasts restaurant at Eye Green in June, is featured in the current edition of the top selling food magazine BBC Good Food.

The magazine celebrated the diversity of the British food industry by picking its “top 10 movers and shakers who have come to the UK to share their food heritage”.

Damian said it was “a great surprise” and he was proud to be listed as the “Polish Perfectionist” .

“There are very few Polish restaurants and until recently no one really knew what Polish food was - apart from cabbage,” he said. “We are now working very hard to change that at House of Feasts. My food is inspired by Poland and I use traditional techniques, with brining and pickles, but it is cooked my way.”