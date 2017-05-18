Huge activity weekend at Ferry Meadows

Our round-up of 10 things to do this weekend - including a packed Saturday and Sunday at Ferry Meadows.

Open weekend

Ferry Meadows, May 20/21

A celebration of everything the park has to offer, with a few fun extras to make it a great day out for all the family. Activities vary each day including: Turweston Helicopters pleasure flights, free yoga taster session, drop in running clinic, “Have a go” angling sessions, model flying club competition for all, Bumpercarz, climbing wall, baby climbing boulder, bouncy castle, watersports taster sessions, tethered hot air balloon rides, have-a- go archery and kids crafts. Entry is free, however some activities incur a charge. Parking charges also apply

www.neneparktrust.org.uk/ferry-meadows

The Voice audition

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, May 23

The Voice UK is looking for singing talent and will be holding an open audition at the Cowgate venue from 7pm, so if you fancy your chances of making the 2018 series email missannaradford@gmail.com

www.itv.com/thevoice

Cocktail Masterclass

Peterborough Museum, May 20

Under the tuition of our expert mixologist, you’ll learn the history and practice behind classic cocktails. Then get hands-on and use different techniques and equipment to make (and drink!) delicious handcrafted cocktails. Over 18s only. Cost £40.

01733 864 663

Concert

Voyager Academy, May 20

Check out Peterborough Take Note Community Choir’s concert ‘Around The World’ at 7.30pm. Also taking part will be Club 73 Choir and Florence and Terry Warrington singing French folk songs.

peterboroughtakenote.com

Strictly Cathedral

Peterborough Cathedral, May 19

An opportunity for you to dance in the beautiful setting of the cathedral nave, with some expert tuition if you need it. Guests of honour will be Strictly Come Dancing winners, Olympic champion Louis Smith MBE and war veteran Lance Corporal Cassidy Little. They will both be taking part in a Q and A session. Young musicians from Peterborough Music Hub will play live, and tutors from Tu Danse Studios will give a demonstration.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Piano Recital

St Mary and All Saints Church, May 20

Concert pianist Jill Crossland

plays Bach Partita No.1; Mozart Sonata in C K330 and Works by Rameau and Chopin. Tickets £9.

oundlefestival.org.uk

Shappi Khorsandi

Key Theatre, May 21

Join the star of Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News for You and Q.I, who is bringing a brand new show - Oh My Country! From Morris Dancing to Morrissey.

vivacity-peterborough.com

Dementia Walk

Central Park, today

Meet at The Buttercross Cafe at 11am.

Contact pamela.blades@outlook.com

Under The Shadow (Peterborough Arts Cinema)

John Clare Theatre, tonight, at 7.30pm

Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her family live amid the chaos of the Iran-Iraq war, a period known as The War of the Cities.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Woodston Art Group

Oundle Road Baptist Church, May 20, 10am

New members are welcome to join a relaxing, fun session. If you would like to learn how to draw and paint or improve your skills all adults welcome. Book a place by calling Martin on 07535503780, or just go along. Bring paper, paints, and pencils with you.

The cost is £7.50 per session.