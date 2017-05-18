Huge activity weekend at Ferry Meadows

Our round-up of 10 things to do this weekend - including a packed Saturday and Sunday at Ferry Meadows.
Open weekend
Ferry Meadows, May 20/21
A celebration of everything the park has to offer, with a few fun extras to make it a great day out for all the family. Activities vary each day including: Turweston Helicopters pleasure flights, free yoga taster session, drop in running clinic, “Have a go” angling sessions, model flying club competition for all, Bumpercarz, climbing wall, baby climbing boulder, bouncy castle, watersports taster sessions, tethered hot air balloon rides, have-a- go archery and kids crafts. Entry is free, however some activities incur a charge. Parking charges also apply
www.neneparktrust.org.uk/ferry-meadows
The Voice audition
Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, May 23
The Voice UK is looking for singing talent and will be holding an open audition at the Cowgate venue from 7pm, so if you fancy your chances of making the 2018 series email missannaradford@gmail.com
www.itv.com/thevoice
Cocktail Masterclass
Peterborough Museum, May 20
Under the tuition of our expert mixologist, you’ll learn the history and practice behind classic cocktails. Then get hands-on and use different techniques and equipment to make (and drink!) delicious handcrafted cocktails. Over 18s only. Cost £40.
01733 864 663
Concert
Voyager Academy, May 20
Check out Peterborough Take Note Community Choir’s concert ‘Around The World’ at 7.30pm. Also taking part will be Club 73 Choir and Florence and Terry Warrington singing French folk songs.
peterboroughtakenote.com
Strictly Cathedral
Peterborough Cathedral, May 19
An opportunity for you to dance in the beautiful setting of the cathedral nave, with some expert tuition if you need it. Guests of honour will be Strictly Come Dancing winners, Olympic champion Louis Smith MBE and war veteran Lance Corporal Cassidy Little. They will both be taking part in a Q and A session. Young musicians from Peterborough Music Hub will play live, and tutors from Tu Danse Studios will give a demonstration.
www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk
Piano Recital
St Mary and All Saints Church, May 20
Concert pianist Jill Crossland
plays Bach Partita No.1; Mozart Sonata in C K330 and Works by Rameau and Chopin. Tickets £9.
oundlefestival.org.uk
Shappi Khorsandi
Key Theatre, May 21
Join the star of Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News for You and Q.I, who is bringing a brand new show - Oh My Country! From Morris Dancing to Morrissey.
vivacity-peterborough.com
Dementia Walk
Central Park, today
Meet at The Buttercross Cafe at 11am.
Contact pamela.blades@outlook.com
Under The Shadow (Peterborough Arts Cinema)
John Clare Theatre, tonight, at 7.30pm
Shideh (Narges Rashidi) and her family live amid the chaos of the Iran-Iraq war, a period known as The War of the Cities.
peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Woodston Art Group
Oundle Road Baptist Church, May 20, 10am
New members are welcome to join a relaxing, fun session. If you would like to learn how to draw and paint or improve your skills all adults welcome. Book a place by calling Martin on 07535503780, or just go along. Bring paper, paints, and pencils with you.
The cost is £7.50 per session.
