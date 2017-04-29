LETTER: Why Tony Blair must stand in Peterborough

Tony Blair, the authority on Brexit, is willing to stand as a Labour candidate in the general election.

I strongly recommend that he be offered the opportunity to stand in this constituency.

He is capable of transforming the chances for Labour retaining and even improving upon the number seats currently held nationwide.

Success would be viewed as a major defeat for the Conservative Party even if this government still manages to cling on to power.

And it would be obvious to all, even to the extreme right, that the Brexit “mandate” no longer existed.

Interesting how it requires a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons to sanction this snap general election yet 50 per cent plus one was sufficient for Brexit to be given the green light.

Even the influence alone of The Sun newspaper may have been enough to tip the balance.

Please note that I am not part of any cabal to unseat Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. I have the utmost respect for him.

He is well qualified to replicate what Tony Blair did back in 1997 - to take over as Prime Minister never having been a junior minister.

Simon Hall-Raleigh

Paston

Peterborough