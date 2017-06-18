LETTER: Thanks for act of kindness at Peterborough cinema

Dear kind lady. I’m writing to say a belated big thank you for the kindness you showed me last year on the afternoon of September 25, 2016, approximately 4.15pm, when I suffered a traumatic fall in the foyer at the Showcase Cinema in Peterborough.

You and your husband came to my side immediately. I was on the floor and you advised me not to try and get up. You stayed with me for quite a while, comforting me.

I would very much like to meet you and express my thanks to you for the care you showed me that day.

Mary Gynn

Peterborough