LETTER: Praise for Peterborough ward’s ex-city councillor

John Shearman
May I, via your paper, acknowledge the work of John Shearman, who recently stood down as representative for our ward.

His work in the locality became familiar through constant communications: face to face; newsletters and regular emails. The time and involvement showed a sincere desire to support improvements in this area. Many thanks for all your efforts and my very best wishes for the future.

Jenny Hazel

Resident - Park Ward