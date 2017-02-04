LETTER: Peterborough City Council - Think about timing of your road repairs

I am enquiring as to why Peterborough City Council deems it essential to put up temporary traffic lights on Parnwell Way, Peterborough, 15 minutes before 9am in the middle of the morning rush hour for the Eastern Industries area?

In so doing, backing up rush hour traffic onto the busy Eye Roundabout on Frank Perkins Parkway. Not particularly clever, and if your road workers had only waited another 15 minutes all would have been fine. They had not started any work (as usual) so it was hardly essential to launch this before 9am was it?! Please can whoever is responsible for this switch their brains on in future and realise the implications it causes by doing this.

Gary Wills

Peterborough