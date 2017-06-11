LETTER: Must lorries park on pavements in Peterborough?

A few weeks ago Peterborough City Council said it was going to have a crack down on pavement parking.

All to the good, of course.

That same week I rang them to complain that one of their vehicles was parked half way on the pavement in our cul-de-sac.

There is no big traffic here and, anyway, the driver was in his cab.

Yesterday, returning from a long walk and longing only for a cup of tea I came across another council lorry perched on the pavement right outside the Police Station in Longthorpe!!

On the other side of the road were three young men with POLICE written on their shirts, chatting!

Today, there was a third council lorry parked on the pavement in Longthorpe Green.

Again this is no thoroughfare for traffic, no danger of blocking the road, whatsoever.

Can this be another dumb protest against those with the temerity to insist upon higher standards?!

Roger Stimson

Peterborough