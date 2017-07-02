LETTER: Missed chance to improve safety at Peterborough City Centre crossing

With all the controversy around the safety of the crossing on Bridge Street next to TK Maxx, Peterborough City Council have missed out on an opportunity to make it considerably safer.

Why were countdown displays not fitted?

These are common in London and it clearly shows how many seconds remain before the lights turn green for traffic.

I know there are always the risk takers, who will cross the road regardless, but if they saved just one accident it would be worth it.

They would also aid those who cannot cross the road as quickly as others.

Wendy Knight

Peterborough

via email