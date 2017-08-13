LETTER: Cost of street lights on at noon

Have your say

In January 2014 I wrote to the council about the street lights on the Werrington Parkway close to where it meets the A15.

Today I counted seven lights on at 12pm in this area and this has been the same for ages.

Maybe it costs more to correct than to leave well alone!

Yesterday afternoon just driving through Peterborough I noticed numerous other street lights on such as Park Road and Gunthorpe.

Surely they do add to the bill for the Council, which in turn is our to pay?

Margaret Cianni

Peakirk