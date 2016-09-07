Young Peterborough United fans get ultimate surprise as they appear on TV with their idols

Two young Peterborough United fans got the surprise of their life when they appeared on TV with their Posh heros.

Football mad Chelsea, 7, and Ronnie, 5, were filming for Nick Kicks, which airs on children’s channels Nickelodeon and Nicktoons, modelling the new Posh away kit when they were surprised by first team players Marcus Madison, Gwion Edwards and Tom Nicholls, who burst out of the backdrop behind them.

Chelsea, 7, and Ronnie, 5, with Marcus Madison, Gwion Edwards and Tom Nicholls

The pair believed they were at the ABAX just to model the new away kit so got the surprise of their lives when the players burst through life size photographs of themselves.

Post photoshoot, the kids got an exclusive tour of the stadium, a signed ball and the chance to play football with the players on the London Road pitch.

The show featuring Chelsea and Ronnie, which sees presenters Roman Kemp and Rachel Stringer visit football clubs across the country to talk to players from the EFL, is due to air this Friday, September 9, at 6pm on Nicktoons followed by repeats on Saturday and Sunday mornings on Nickelodeon.