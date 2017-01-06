Yacht maker in Peterborough is buoyant after selling 10 boats in first hour of prestigious show

Peterborough’s Fairline Yachts is on the crest of a wave after selling 10 boats in the first hour of the prestigious London Boat Show.

The total value of the new sales has been put at £4 million.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, at the company's factory in Oundle.

The boats have been sold to dealers and owners in various countries throughout mainland Europe.

Managers of the luxury boat builder say they are thrilled at its early success at the renown show, which will go on until January 15.

Russell Currie, managing director of Fairline Yachts, of Oundle, said: “What a fantastic start to 2017 for Fairline Yachts.

“It’s great to see so much interest around the brand as we enter into our 50th year.”

What a fantastic start to 2017 for Fairline Yachts. Russell Currie, managing director

The luxury British boat builder has also announced the launch of a limited edition 50th anniversary commemorative book alongside an immersive virtual reality experience bringing to life its highly anticipated Targa 63GTO – the first boat completely designed by renowned Italian superyacht designer, Alberto Mancini.

Fairline Yachts has come a long way since its creation early lst year from the ashes of the former Fairline Boats, which plunged into administration just before Christmas 2015 with the loss of 450 jobs.

The business and its assets were bought by two Russian investors, named as Alexander Volov and Igor Glyanenko, who created the new Fairline Yachts.

Related:

First boat built by new Fairline Yachts at Oundle to roll off the line

Struggling Fairline Boats is put into administration